Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dedicated Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris to the people of Ukraine, expressing support for the country against Russia's offensive.

"We play this final for all the people in Ukraine. I am sure some people in Ukraine can still watch it and we do it for you, 100 percent," Klopp told reporters.

"I am happy that the game is here for thousands of reasons," Klopp said.

"The war is still going on and we have to think about that."

The German said moving the final to Paris was "exactly the right message that Russia should get".

The game, a rematch of the 2018 final, had been scheduled for St Petersburg's Gazprom Arena but was shifted to the Stade de France after Russia's February 24 attack of its neighbour.