POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Monkeypox poses moderate risk to global public health: WHO
A total of 257 confirmed and 120 suspected virus cases have been reported from 23 states that are not endemic for the virus, according to the World Health Organization.
Monkeypox poses moderate risk to global public health: WHO
The public health risk of the mild virus increases if it spreads to high-risk groups, says the health agency. / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
May 30, 2022

The World Health Organization has said that monkeypox constitutes a "moderate risk" to overall public health at global level after cases were reported in countries where the disease is not typically found.

"The public health risk could become high if this virus exploits the opportunity to establish itself as a human pathogen and spreads to groups at higher risk of severe disease such as young children and immunosuppressed persons," WHO said on Sunday.

As of May 26, a total of 257 confirmed and 120 suspected cases have been reported from 23 member states that are not endemic for the virus, the health agency said in a statement.

There has been no reported fatalities so far.

WHO also said that the sudden appearance of monkeypox at once in several non-endemic countries suggests undetected transmission for some time and recent amplifying events.

The agency added that it expects more cases to be reported as surveillance in endemic and non-endemic countries expands.

READ MORE:Confirmed monkeypox cases rise worldwide: EU disease agency

RECOMMENDED

Mild, easily contained disease

Monkeypox is an infectious disease that is usually mild and is endemic in parts of west and central Africa.

It is spread by close contact, so it can be relatively easily contained through measures such as self-isolation and hygiene.

Most of the cases reported so far have been detected in the UK, Spain and Portugal.

"The vast majority of reported cases so far have no established travel links to an endemic area and have presented through primary care or sexual health services," the UN agency said.

READ MORE:WHO, UK to coordinate over monkeypox outbreak

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts