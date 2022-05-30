Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has said that his story with Bayern Munich is over and he could not imagine staying on with the German champions.

"One thing is certain today - my story with Bayern is over. After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good cooperation," Lewandowski said on Monday during a news conference on international duty.

"I realise a transfer will be the best solution for both sides."

Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said earlier this month that Lewandowski informed the club's boss that he wanted to leave, confirming reports the Bundesliga's second-highest all-time scorer could be on his way out despite having a contract until 2023.

The 33-year-old striker previously told Polish broadcaster Eleven Sports it would be “hard to know if I’ll still be playing for Bayern next season.”

