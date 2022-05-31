Rafael Nadal has delivered a late-night classic against old rival Novak Djokovic in four sets to reach his 15th French Open semi-final.

The 13-time Roland Garros champion won the pair's 59th career meeting on Wednesday 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) after four-hour-and-12-minute quarterfinals on a raucous Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal sealed his eighth victory in 10 French Open matches against last year's winner Djokovic at 1:16 am local time (2316 GMT Tuesday) to set up a last-four clash with third seed Alexander Zverev.

"I'm very emotional. For me it's incredible to play here," said Nadal.

"This feeling is incredible for me.

"Playing against him is always an amazing challenge... To win against Novak, there is only one way, to play your best from the first point until the last."

'A great champion'

The 35-year-old has lost just three of his 113 matches on the Paris clay since his 2005 title-winning debut and now only trails Djokovic 30-29 in their career head-to-head.