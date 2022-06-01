As lung cancer is widely recognised as the leading cause of cancer death for men and women, the global scientific community continues to make immense efforts towards finding ways to treat the disease.

Scientists have found a sign of hope, however. A study that looks at berberine, a natural compound found in plants such as barberry and goldenseal, concludes that this herbal treatment can have a suppressive effect on lung cancer.

The study finds that in in vitro trials, berberine “suppresses the proliferation of lung cancer cells in the lab, new research shows. It also reduces airway inflammation and damage to healthy lung cells exposed to chemicals from cigarette smoke,” a news release notes.

In 2020, an estimated 1,796,144 people died worldwide from lung cancer, according tocancer.net.

“Berberine has shown therapeutic benefits for diabetes and cardiovascular disease. We were keen to explore its potential in suppressing lung cancer and reducing inflammation,” says lead researcher Dr Kamal Dua, a senior lecturer in Pharmacy at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) in Australia.

The study exploring the effect of berberine on non-small cell lung cancer was published in the journal Pharmaceutics. Dua and his colleagues have found that “berberine exhibits potent anticancer activity, suppressing cancer cell growth in vitro,” the news release explains.

The way berberine works to fight cancer was determined by measuring the mRNA levels of tumour-associated genes and protein expression levels. The study discovered that the natural compound boosts tumour suppressor genes and lowers proteins involved in cancer cell migration and proliferation.

Dua had published in April 2022 another research study in Antioxidants. The researchers in that earlier study write: “In our study, we explored if berberine (an alkaloid)-loaded liquid crystalline nanoparticles (berberine-LCNs)-based treatment to human broncho-epithelial cells and macrophage inhibits oxidative stress, inflammation, and senescence induced by cigarette-smoke extract.”