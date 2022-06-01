At least 33 people remain missing and 11 are confirmed dead after Hurricane Agatha swept through Mexico.

The storm made landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday, the strongest since record keeping began in 1949, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

It triggered heavy rains and deadly flooding.

"There are 33 (people) missing and 11 deaths basically in the upper area of the coast," Oaxaca state governor Alejandro Murat said on Wednesday.

Two people aged 18 and 21 years old died when part of a hill collapsed in the community of Santa Catarina Xanaguia, according to the Oaxaca civil protection office.

Another woman died and her son was injured in a landslide in Llano del Chillar, the office said.