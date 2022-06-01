Iga Swiatek has powered into the French Open semi-finals as a comfortable victory over American Jessica Pegula extended the world number one's winning streak to 33 matches.

The Polish star on Wednesday cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 win on Court Philippe Chatrier to set up a last-four meeting with Daria Kasatkina on Thursday.

Swiatek will equal Venus Williams' record for the longest unbeaten run for a women's player in the 21st century if she wins a second Roland Garros title this week.

But she said she still feels nervous before big matches despite appearing in almost unbeatable form.

"I do (feel nervous)," said Swiatek. "If I stop feeling nervous than something weird is going on..."

"Sometimes stress is a positive thing as it makes you more tense and more active."

The top seed, who turned 21 on Tuesday, won her only Grand Slam title so far in Paris two years ago.

She has won five consecutive tournaments this year, including four WTA 1,000 titles.

Despite not being at her best, Swiatek still hit 30 winners in an ultimately one-sided match to make her third Slam semi-final and second in succession.