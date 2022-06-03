POLITICS
LeBron becomes first active NBA player worth $1 billion
LeBron James has made more than $385 million in salary alone as a player during his 19-year NBA career, while more than half of his value comes from cash and investments.
James with his total income of $121.2 million trails only Argentine playmaker and Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi's $130 million. / AP
By Melda Dogan
June 3, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has become the first active player in NBA history with a net worth of $1 billion, Forbes magazine has reported.

In the Forbes list published on Friday of highest-paid world athletes from May 2021 to May 2022, James ranked second in total income with $121.2 million, trailing only Argentine playmaker and Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi's $130 million.

The 37-year-old forward, a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, ranks second on the league's all-time scoring list and has played in the league since 2003.

In a 19-year NBA career, James has made more than $385 million in salary alone as a player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers.

More than $500 million of his value comes from cash and investments.

James has an ownership stage in Fenway Sports Group, which owns English Premier League side Liverpool, Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox and made a deal to buy the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins.

His stake in Blaze Pizza is estimated to be worth $30 million while his $80 million in real estate holdings includes a mansion in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, and two homes in Los Angeles.

READ MORE:LeBron James moves up to 2nd on All-Time Scoring list in NBA

SOURCE:AFP
