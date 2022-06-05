Unbeaten American Devin Haney fought a "smart fight" to comfortably beat Australia's George Kambosos on points becoming the first undisputed lightweight world champion in modern boxing history.

Highly-rated WBC title holder Haney, a clear favourite, successfully defended his belt for a fifth time and in the process took the WBA, IBF and WBO straps off Kambosos with a unanimous verdict in Melbourne on Sunday.

Victory made him the first undisputed lightweight champion since Pernell Whitaker in 1992 and the first in the four-belt era, which began in 2004.

Kambosos was undone by Haney's sensational speed, instinct and relentless left jab that frustrated the Australian who struggled to land enough big blows.

It was a defensive masterclass by the American, whose slick skills and tactical nous won the day in front of a 41,000-strong pro-Kambosos crowd at an electric Marvel Stadium.

All three judges scored in Haney's favour, 116-112, 116-112 and 118-110.

"This is a dream come true," said Haney, who got a big boost on the eve of the fight when his father and lead trainer Bill was granted an 11th-hour visa after initially being denied entry to Australia over a three-decades-old drugs conviction.

"I knew this was a big moment, it would have hurt me to win this without my dad so I'm glad he was here in my corner.

"I was comfortable," added the 23-year-old. "I was sticking to the game plan to hit and not get hit. I fought a smart fight. I handicapped him of his best things."

Victory in the 135-pound limit fight stretched his phenomenal record to 28-0 with 15 KOs while Kambosos, 28, suffered his first professional defeat in 21 bouts since making his professional debut in 2013.

The win elevates Haney to an exclusive club of fighters.

He is only the eighth boxer to hold all four belts from the major sanctioning bodies - WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO – at the same time.

The seven others are Bernard Hopkins (middleweight), Jermain Taylor (middleweight), Terence Crawford (super lightweight), Oleksandr Usyk (cruiserweight), Josh Taylor (super lightweight), Saul Alvarez (super middleweight) and Jermell Charlo (super welterweight).