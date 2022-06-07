University of Goettingen’s Knowledge Museum opened its doors to the public on June 4, 2022, where some prototypes of products made from popcorn granulate will be showcased among other things.

Forest scientists at the University of Gottingen have been looking into using popcorn granulate produced in a sustainable and efficient manner. Popcorn granulate can be used as an ingredient in many products – ”from packaging to insulating panels for building insulation,” as a news release explains.

The university was able to arrange a licence partnership with GreenTec GmbH, part of the Loick Group, a company that intends to use this technology in the future to construct furniture, toys, sports and fitness equipment, as well as children’s car seats and headrests.

Loick has been producing sustainable toys made from corn and marketed under the PlayMais(R) brand name for more than 20 years. These toys can be “shaped, pressed, cut and much more,” the news release notes. Made using a technique called high-pressure foaming, the corn-based toys are 100 percent biodegradable.

The licence from the University of Goettingen will allow Loick to widen its offerings in the future “to include larger compression-moulded popcorn-based items for arts and crafts.”