The UN's World Food Programme has teamed up with Uber to deliver aid to people in urban areas of war-torn Ukraine.

In a statement on Wednesday, it said it had already distributed food in Dnipro, while deliveries were also being carried out in the capital Kiev, Lviv, Vinnytsia and Chernivtsi.

"Through this platform, WFP can get its food closer to those people needing its support, dispatching deliveries in various sizes of vehicle, tracking each trip to its destination, and confirming deliveries have been made safely," it said.

In the statement, Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the company was providing access to its platform for free.