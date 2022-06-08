The United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration calculated that close to 43,000 people died in motor-vehicle related crashes in the country in 2021.

The death toll is seen as “the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the largest annual percentage increase [10.5 percent] in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System’s history.”

“Drivers struck and killed an estimated 7,485 people on foot in 2021 – the most pedestrian deaths in a single year in four decades and an average of 20 deaths every day,” according to a new estimate released by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA).

A new study reveals, “this worsening and preventable public health problem” affects certain populations more than others.

The study is a collaboration between Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

According to the authors, “fatality rates per 100 million miles travelled are systematically higher for Black and Hispanic Americans for all modes and notably higher for vulnerable modes [such as cycling and walking].”

“Black Americans had the highest traffic fatality rate per mile travelled and across all modes, followed by Hispanics, whites and Asians,” the news release notes. “These disparities were particularly stark for walking and cycling, and during evening hours.”

The authors write that “disparities in traffic fatalities by race/ethnicity would be consistent with a broader transportation system that exhibits racial bias, from the effects of road placement to underinvestment in alternative modes and transit, to disproportionate traffic stops, to passenger‒driver pairing in ride-hail applications, and to potential bias in the travel demand models used to forecast impacts of investments.”

According to the researchers, these findings may also point to structural racism within the US transportation system.

“We have created a system where walking and cycling are more dangerous than driving, and where Black and Hispanic Americans are at greater risk of fatality per mile travelled than White Americans,” says study corresponding author Matthew Raifman, a doctoral candidate at BUSPH.

“It’s important to consider these disparities in traffic fatalities within the context of a transport system that suffers from racial bias—from the placement of roads, to traffic stops, to the way that ride-hail applications pair riders with drivers.”

“Our results strengthen the case for investing resources in communities of colour facing the highest traffic fatality risks,” says study coauthor Ernani Choma, a research fellow in the Department of Environmental Health at Harvard Chan School, and who contributed equally to the paper.

Raifman and Choma went over 2017 US traffic fatality and household travel data, and evaluated race/ethnicity differences in travel activity by mode, distance, time of day, and urban area.