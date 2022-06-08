American rock band Foo Fighters will play two tribute concerts for their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, taking to the stage in London and Los Angeles in September, the group said.

The concerts, which will take place at London's Wembley Stadium on September 3 and Los Angeles' Kia Forum on September 27, will be the first Foo Fighters live performances since Hawkins' death.

"For our dear friend, our badass bandmate, our beloved brother… Foo Fighters and The Hawkins family bring you the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts," the band said in a post on Twitter, announcing the gigs.

It also shared a statement from Hawkins' wife Alison, who thanked fans for their support.

