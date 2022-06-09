The Grammy Awards will have five new categories starting from next year's ceremony, including honours for songwriting, as well as a special recognition for the best song for social change.

The Recording Academy said on Thursday that it was adding a prize for songwriter of the year (non-classical), which would recognise "the most prolific non-performing and non-producing songwriters for their body of new work released during an eligibility year".

New categories also include best alternative music performance, best Americana performance, best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media and best spoken word poetry album.

The Recording Academy also said it would introduce a special merit award for best song for social change, for which submissions needed to "contain lyrical content that addresses a timely social issue and promotes understanding, peacebuilding and empathy".

The winner will be chosen by a committee and ratified by the Recording Academy Board of Trustees.