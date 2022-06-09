CULTURE
Grammys set to introduce new award categories
Next year's Grammy Awards ceremony will include five new categories to honour the industry's diverse communities.
Among the Academy's new categories will be a special merit award for best song for social change. / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
June 9, 2022

The Grammy Awards will have five new categories starting from next year's ceremony, including honours for songwriting, as well as a special recognition for the best song for social change.

The Recording Academy said on Thursday that it was adding a prize for songwriter of the year (non-classical), which would recognise "the most prolific non-performing and non-producing songwriters for their body of new work released during an eligibility year".

New categories also include best alternative music performance, best Americana performance, best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media and best spoken word poetry album.

The Recording Academy also said it would introduce a special merit award for best song for social change, for which submissions needed to "contain lyrical content that addresses a timely social issue and promotes understanding, peacebuilding and empathy".

The winner will be chosen by a committee and ratified by the Recording Academy Board of Trustees.

"We're so excited to honour these diverse communities of music creators through the newly established awards and amendments, and to continue cultivating an environment that inspires change, progress and collaboration," Recording Academy Chief Executive Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be the 65th edition of the annual ceremony, the highest honours in the music industry.

SOURCE:Reuters
