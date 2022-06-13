POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines safe and effective for small children: FDA
It remains unclear how many parents will get their young ones vaccinated as demand has been low for kids aged 5 to 11.
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines safe and effective for small children: FDA
Covid-19 shots for children under the age of 6 are yet not approved in most parts of the world. / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
June 13, 2022

US Food and Drug Administration staff reviewers have said Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccines were effective and safe for use in children aged 6 months to 4 years.

The FDA reviewers said in briefing documents published on Sunday evening that their evaluation did not reveal any new safety concerns related to the use of the vaccine in young children.

The FDA analysis of data from Pfizer's trial was published ahead of a June 15 meeting of its outside advisers.

Recommendations from the external advisers will determine the FDA's decision on the vaccines.

"Available data support the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine 3-dose primary series in preventing Covid-19 in the age group of 6 months through 4 years," FDA staff said in the review.

An early analysis of data from Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine based on 10 symptomatic Covid-19 cases identified when the Omicron coronavirus variant was dominant suggested a vaccine efficacy of 80.3 percent in the under-5 age group.

READ MORE:Europe divided over kids' Covid vaccines

RECOMMENDED

Low demand

Covid-19 shots for children under the age of 6 are yet not approved in most parts of the world.

It remains unclear how many parents will get their young ones vaccinated as demand has been low for kids aged 5 to 11.

US President Joe Biden's administration expects vaccinations for young children to begin in earnest as early as June 21 if the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approve the vaccines.

Government officials say pre-orders for use in the under-6 age group has been low but demand is expected to pick up once the vaccines gain authorisation.

The FDA on Friday released a staff review of Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine which said the doses were safe and effective for use in children aged 6 months to 17 years old.

READ MORE: Vienna starts vaccinating children in pilot project

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Venezuela's military and police pledge loyalty to interim president
Lawmaker among 15 dead in Colombia passenger plane crash
FBI carries out search at elections office in Georgia over alleged fraud in 2020 presidential vote
Rubio outlines US plan to oversee Venezuela's oil revenue