A new study conducted in the UK has revealed that drumming for just 90 minutes each week can improve the quality of life for young people diagnosed with autism.

It was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).

The study involved teaching adolescents who did not have prior knowledge of drumming for eight weeks. The control group did not take any drumming classes. Scientists discovered that learning to play drums changed young people’s brain activity.

Noting that previous studies have demonstrated the positive role drum training can play in improving behavioural outcomes for children and adolescents with emotional and behavioural difficulties, the authors wrote: “To date, none of these studies has explored how these behavioural changes translate at the neural level.”

They added: “Our study provides strong evidence that drumming not only reduces hyperactivity and inattention in autistic adolescents but also strengthens functional connectivity in brain regions responsible for inhibitory control and action outcome monitoring.”

The study was conducted by researchers from the universities of Chichester, King’s College London, Hartpury, and Essex working under their collective group the Clem Burke Drumming Project. The project is named after its co-founding member and famed Blondie musician who has been playing with the band since the 1970s.

Co-author Marcus Smith, a Professor of Applied Sport and Exercise Science at Chichester, said: “These findings provide direct evidence that learning to drum leads to positive changes in brain function and behaviour among autistic adolescents.

“We are now sharing our results with education providers in special and mainstream UK schools who are responsible for the physical and mental development of vulnerable people.”

The authors define autism spectrum disorder (ASD) as “a lifelong neurodevelopmental disorder characterised by deficits in social communication and social interactions as well as a range of restricted, repetitive interests, activities, and behaviours.”

The researchers recruited volunteers between the ages of 16 and 20 and had them go through a drumming assessment and an MRI scan before and after the intervention. The researchers also asked the young people’s guardians about recent behavioural difficulties.

They split the volunteers into two groups: one group of 19 youths who received two 45-minute drumming lessons a week, and a control group of 17 youths.

The experts hypothesised that “changes in hyperactivity, attentional difficulties, problem behaviours, and repetitive and restricted behaviours would be observed in the drum group.”