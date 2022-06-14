Microscopic air pollution caused mostly by burning fossil fuels shortens lives worldwide by more than two years, a report from the University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute has shown.

"Clean air pays back in additional years of life for people across the world," lead researcher Crista Hasenkopf and colleagues said in the Air Quality Life Index report on Tuesday.

"Permanently reducing global air pollution to meet the WHO's guidelines would add 2.2 years onto average life expectancy."

PM2.5 pollution -- 2.5 microns across or less, roughly the diameter of a human hair -- penetrates deep into the lungs and enters the bloodstream. It was classified as a cancer-causing agent by the United Nations in 2013.

The World Health Organization says PM2.5 density in the air should not top 15 micrograms per cubic metre in any 24-hour period, or 5 mcg/m3 averaged across an entire year.

Faced with mounting evidence of damaging health impacts, the WHO tightened these standards last year, the first change since establishing air quality guidance in 2005.

READ MORE: Air inequality: When pollution is ‘racist’

'South Asians would live five years longer'