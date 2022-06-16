Marine scientists may be able to monitor coral reef health around the world using a scheme for measuring calcium carbonate on the ocean floor.

Coral reefs have been negatively affected by climate change and pollution from human activities. Ecologists are seeking to comprehend how these ecosystems are working right now to determine and diminish future impacts.

One way scientists can measure coral reef health is by assessing the amount of calcium carbonate produced over time, thanks to shells and skeletons of marine animals collecting on the ocean floor. Researchers often use special tiles on the seabed on which plants and animals settle on. After a certain amount of time passes, for example a year, they collect the tiles and check how much calcium carbonate has gathered on them and what living species are present.

“To understand how marine ecosystems are changing over space and time we need to be able to compare data collected from different habitats,” says marine scientist Maggie Johnson.

“But researchers employ a range of approaches or measure different variables, meaning that the data might not be directly comparable,” she adds. Because of a variety of approaches or the measurements differing from each other, getting a big picture of marine ecosystem health is not always easy.

In order to have a global idea of how coral reefs are doing, Johnson and her colleagues have come up with a standardised method for making and deploying calcification accretion units (CAUs). CAUs are not unlike settlement tiles, but they are specifically used for measuring calcium carbonate.

The study has been published in British Ecological Society’s Methods in Ecology and Evolution.

The researchers have also prepared a detailed “how to” guide to use calcification accretion units, including instructions for tile construction and CAU assembly, from material suppliers to measurements, as well as placement tips and retrieval suggestions, all of which are there to help other scientists to collect comparable data from coral and oyster reefs on a global scale.

“Coral reefs cover less than one percent of the seafloor, yet provide more than 25 percent of the ocean’s biodiversity,” says Johnson. “Much of this diversity comes from tiny critters living in the unseen cracks and crevices,” she adds.