Researchers have pinpointed an area in northern Kyrgyzstan as the launching point for the Black Death that killed tens of millions of people in the mid-14th century.

Ancient DNA from bubonic plague victims buried in cemeteries on the old Silk Road trade route in Central Asia helped solve the enduring mystery on Wednesday.

The DNA was taken from the Yersinia pestis plague bacterium from the teeth of three women buried in a medieval Nestorian Christian community in the foothills of the Tian Shan mountains who perished in 1338-1339.

The earliest deaths documented elsewhere in the pandemic were in 1346.

Reconstructing the pathogen's genome showed that this strain gave rise to the one that caused the Black Death that mauled Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, and most plague strains existing today.

"Our finding that the Black Death originated in Central Asia in the 1330s puts centuries-old debates to rest," said historian Philip Slavin, co-author of the study published in the journal Nature.

The Silk Road was an overland route for caravans carrying a panoply of goods back and forth from China through the sumptuous cities of Central Asia to points including the Byzantine capital and Persia.

It also may have served as a conduit of death if the pathogen hitched a ride on the caravans.

"We know that trade was likely a determining factor to the dispersal of plague into Europe during the beginning of the Black Death," said study lead author Maria Spyrou of the University of Tubingen in Germany.

"It is reasonable to hypothesise that similar processes determined the spread of the disease from Central Asia to the Black Sea between 1338 and 1346," Spyrou added.