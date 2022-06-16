CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Beyonce to release new album 'Renaissance' by end of July
The chart-topping singer's website also showed what appeared to be a new solo album available for pre-order.
Beyonce to release new album 'Renaissance' by end of July
The album was a long time in the making, said an editor of British Vogue who had the chance to hear the artist's new music earlier this year. / AP Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
June 16, 2022

Music superstar Beyonce has revealed the title of what appears to be her first solo album in six years, "Renaissance", following on the critically-acclaimed "Lemonade".

Taking to social media on Thursday, the chart-topper simply listed the words " act i Renaissance" and July 29 date in her bio.

The blockbuster singer's website also showed what appeared to be a new solo album available for pre-order.

Streaming sites Spotify and Apple also posted artwork for the record.

Fans had anticipated news from the Grammy Award winner after the singer deleted her profile picture from social media platforms last week.

Long time in the making

RECOMMENDED

The "Crazy in Love" and "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" hitmaker's last studio album "Lemonade" was released in 2016.

She has collaborated with other artists in recent years, including rapper Megan Thee Stallion, as well as curated the soundtrack album for the 2019 remake of "The Lion King".

Announcing Beyonce as British Vogue's July issue cover star, editor Edward Enninful said he had listened to her new music at a dinner at the star's house earlier this year.

Recounting the meeting in an article, he wrote: "The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and rethinking every decision."

"Just the way she likes it," he added.

READ MORE: Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy nominations with nine nods

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Dozens detained after anti-ICE sit-in at New York hotel
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Ukraine says Zelenskyy ready to meet Putin over territories, nuclear plant in peace talks
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Ecuador says US ICE agent tried to enter its consulate in Minneapolis
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Saudi Arabia says won't allow airspace, territory to be used for military actions against Iran
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota