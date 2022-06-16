Music superstar Beyonce has revealed the title of what appears to be her first solo album in six years, "Renaissance", following on the critically-acclaimed "Lemonade".

Taking to social media on Thursday, the chart-topper simply listed the words " act i Renaissance" and July 29 date in her bio.

The blockbuster singer's website also showed what appeared to be a new solo album available for pre-order.

Streaming sites Spotify and Apple also posted artwork for the record.

Fans had anticipated news from the Grammy Award winner after the singer deleted her profile picture from social media platforms last week.

Long time in the making