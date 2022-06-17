A team of scientists have come up with a device for artificial intelligence (AI) that mimics the retina of the eye.

The development could pave the way for advanced AI that can instantly recognise what it sees, such as automatic descriptions of pictures taken by a camera or a smartphone. It can also be applied to self-driving vehicles and robotics.

The study was published in the journal ACS Nano.

The device that mimics the eye actually exceeds what the eye can see (visible light), including the ultraviolet and infrared spectrum. At the moment, AI imaging technology comprises separate sensing, memorisation and processing of data. The new device offers a combination of these three different operations into one.

Because it marries the three functions into one, the device is many times faster than pre-existing technology, the researchers say. The technology is also quite small, with hundreds of the devices fitting on a chip that’s one-inch-wide.

“It will change the way artificial intelligence is realised today,” says study principal investigator Tania Roy, an assistant professor in University of Central Florida’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering and NanoScience Technology Center.

“Today, everything is discrete components and running on conventional hardware. And here, we have the capacity to do in-sensor computing using a single device on one small platform.”

The team had previously worked on neuromorphic devices that can enable AI to work in remote regions and space.

“We had devices, which behaved like the synapses of the human brain, but still, we were not feeding them the image directly,” Roy says.