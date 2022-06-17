England broke their own world record for the highest score in one-day international cricket by hitting 498-4 against the Netherlands, with Jos Buttler leading the way with an unbeaten 162 off only 70 balls.

The total achieved on Friday in Amstelveen, outside Amsterdam, surpassed the 481-6 made by England against Australia at Trent Bridge in June 2018.

While Dawid Malan and Phil Salt also compiled centuries, it was Buttler's that took the breath away. He reached three figures in 47 balls for the second-fastest hundred for England and his crowd-pleasing knock contained 14 of the team’s 26 sixes.

Buttler now has the three quickest ODI centuries for the national team – off 46 balls, 47 balls and 50 balls.

Liam Livingstone weighed in with a 22-ball 66 not out after joining Buttler for the final 5.2 overs. He brought up England’s fastest ODI fifty, from 17 balls, to beat the one in 21 deliveries set in a partnership between Eoin Morgan and Jonny Bairstow.

Livingstone had the chance to take England to 500 – a total that would have seemed unrealistic only 20 years ago – by taking strike with two balls left, with his team on 488.

