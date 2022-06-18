Francesco Bagnaia has continued his domination of the Sachsenring track by taking pole position at the German MotoGP.

"We did a great job today in these conditions, it's very hot and tomorrow it will be even hotter," said Italy's Bagnaia on Saturday.

He will start Sunday's race at the top of the grid with reigning world champion and current overall leader Fabio Quartararo of France in second.

This is the third pole position of the season for Ducati rider Bagnaia, who is fifth overall in the championship standings and 66 points behind Quartararo.

Bagnaia kept his cool as temperatures exceeded 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) in the shade, soaring to 50 degrees on the track.

Frenchman Johann Zarco secured the third spot at the front of the grid for the 10th MotoGP race of the season.

Less than a tenth of a second separated the three fastest riders.

