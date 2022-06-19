“Lightyear” did not go to infinity (or beyond) in its first weekend in theatres as Pixar’s first major theatrical release since March 2020 blasted off with $51 million in its first weekend in North America, according to studio estimates.

Not only did it open lower than expected, but it also failed to conquer “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which held on to the first-place spot with $58.7 million at its second weekend.

It is a mixed bag for Disney and Pixar as “Lightyear,” an origin story about the movie that inspired the space ranger action figure in the “Toy Story” movies, is one of the biggest launches for an animated family film over the pandemic. Including international showings, which grossed $34.6 million, “Lightyear's” global opening weekend totals to $85.6 million.

But expectations were higher for a release this high-profile and based on a beloved character.

The family audience has proved a little more reluctant than other segments to return to movie theatres. Many studios, including Disney and Pixar, have opted for streaming or hybrid releases for their animated titles.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the company has sent its Pixar titles – “Soul,” “Luca,” and “Turning Red” – directly to Disney+ free for subscribers. Disney’s other big animated titles, “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Encanto” got hybrid releases.

