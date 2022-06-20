England's Matt Fitzpatrick has captured his first major title by winning the US Open in dramatic fashion, making spectacular shots as rivals crumbled under final-round pressure.

After a thrilling three-man fight down the back nine at The Country Club on Sunday, Fitzpatrick fired a two-under-par 68 to finish on six-under-par 274 and defeat Americans Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris by one stroke.

"I'm going to say it because I won but I hit some unbelievable shots coming down the stretch and that's what I work for," Fitzpatrick said.

With perseverance, Fitzpatrick delivered his first professional US victory for a long-sought major trophy. "It's what you grow up dreaming of," he said.

"It's something I've worked so hard for for such a long time. There was a big monkey on my back trying to win over here and everyone, all they ever talked about was that. To do it as a major for my first win, there's nothing better."

'One of the best shots'

World number 18 Fitzpatrick, who won the 2013 US Amateur at The Country Club, matched Jack Nicklaus as the only US Open and US Amateur winners on the same course, the US legend doing the double at Pebble Beach.

"It means the world," Fitzpatrick said of the achievement.