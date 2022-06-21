Colombian leftist guerrilla group the National Liberation Army (ELN) is open to advancing peace talks with the incoming government of President-elect Gustavo Petro, the group has said, and called for reforms to tackle social exclusion and inequality.

Leftist Petro and his vice president-elect Francia Marquez won 50.4 percent of the vote in Sunday's election.

"The ELN remains active in its fight and political and military resistance, but also its disposition to advance in a peace process to further talks which started in Quito in February 2017," the ELN said in a statement on Monday.

Petro, who takes office on August 7, has pledged to fully implement the 2016 peace deal with the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla group and to seek talks with the still-active ELN rebels.

The incoming president, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla group, has called for a rapid negotiation with the ELN, and has also suggested applying the 2016 peace deal with the demobilised FARC to those combatants who reject the agreement and formed dissident groups.

ELN seeks economic inclusion