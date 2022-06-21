WORLD
Colombia's ELN rebels pitch for peace talks with new Petro govt
National Liberation Army or ELN, the South American country's last recognised guerrilla group, says it is ready to reopen peace talks with the new government of ex-rebel Gustavo Petro who was elected the country's first leftist president.
If Petro promotes changes to overcome political violence and develops plans for employment and entrepreneurship, agrarian reform, and continuity of the peace process, he will have popular support, ELN says. / Reuters Archive
June 21, 2022

Colombian leftist guerrilla group the National Liberation Army (ELN) is open to advancing peace talks with the incoming government of President-elect Gustavo Petro, the group has said, and called for reforms to tackle social exclusion and inequality.

Leftist Petro and his vice president-elect Francia Marquez won 50.4 percent of the vote in Sunday's election.

"The ELN remains active in its fight and political and military resistance, but also its disposition to advance in a peace process to further talks which started in Quito in February 2017," the ELN said in a statement on Monday.

Petro, who takes office on August 7, has pledged to fully implement the 2016 peace deal with the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla group and to seek talks with the still-active ELN rebels.

The incoming president, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla group, has called for a rapid negotiation with the ELN, and has also suggested applying the 2016 peace deal with the demobilised FARC to those combatants who reject the agreement and formed dissident groups.

ELN seeks economic inclusion

If Petro promotes changes to overcome political violence and develops plans for employment and entrepreneurship, agrarian reform, and continuity of the peace process, among others, he will have popular support, the ELN said.

The group called for expanding economic inclusion for Colombia's marginalised communities.

Peace talks between previous governments and the ELN –– which is accused of financing itself with kidnapping, extortion, drug trafficking and illegal mining –– did not advance due to the group's radical positions, a diffuse chain of command and dissent in its ranks.

The ELN, which has some 2,400 fighters, began peace talks with the previous government of former president Juan Manuel Santos, but negotiations fell apart after a car bombing in Bogota, while current President Ivan Duque demanded that the group release all its hostages.

The ELN, founded by radical Roman Catholic priests in 1964, is widely considered to be less centrally controlled than FARC was.

