Beehives in southeast Australia have gone under lockdown as authorities race to prevent the spread of a potentially devastating parasite plague.

The lockdown was imposed on Monday when the Varroa Mite, external parasites that attack and feed on honey bees, was detected at the Port of Newcastle.

This prompted authorities in New South Wales to throw up a strict 50-kilometre (31-mile) biosecurity zone.

To stop the spread, keepers inside the biosecurity zone will not be able to move hives, bees, honey or comb until further notice.

The state Department of Primary Industries said the measures aimed at "ensuring we eradicate the parasite".

'Critically important'