Famous Turkish actor Cuneyt Arkin has died at the age of 85, hospital sources have said.

The actor, who gave the Turkish Yesilcam movie industry many blockbusters, died at a hospital in Istanbul where he was taken after he suffered a cardiac arrest at home.

The veteran actor, whose real name was Fahrettin Cureklibatir, was born in 1937 in the central Eskisehir province and acted in over 300 movies.