A team of researchers in Israel have discovered that people may have a tendency to form friendships with individuals who emit a similar body odour. The researchers were even able to foresee the quality of social interactions between complete strangers by initially ‘smelling’ them with an electronic nose device (eNose).

The study was published recently in Science Advances. It suggests that the sense of smell may be of bigger significance to human social interactions than previously believed.

Dogs often sniff each other when they meet, quickly deciding if their encounter is one of friendship or a challenge for domination. The sense of smell often plays an important role in social interactions in terrestrial mammals, but there have not been studies that focused on humans and their sense of smell.

“Olfaction is a dominant sensory input underlying social interaction. This statement is largely acknowledged with respect to other terrestrial mammals, but it is often rejected with respect to humans,” the researchers write. “Recent evidence, however, implies a significant role for olfaction in human social interaction.”

Do humans not use their noses in social settings, unlike dogs and other terrestrial mammals? Or does the sense of smell play a more covert – and less conscious– role in humans?

Inbal Ravreby, a graduate student working in Professor Noam Sobel’s laboratory in Weizmann’s Brain Sciences Department, posited that humans, too, rely on their sense of smell when determining whether someone is a friend or foe, albeit discreetly.

“Nonhuman terrestrial mammals sniff themselves and each other to decide who is friend or foe. Humans also sniff themselves and each other, but the function of this is unknown,” the authors write.

Moreover, people, when socialising, lean towards becoming friends with others who share similar backgrounds, values, appearance, and even such measures as brain activity. Ravreby hypothesised that people, when subconsciously sniffing themselves and others, may be making subliminal evaluations, after which they selected those with similar body odours.

In order to test her hypothesis that people trust their sense of smell when forming friendships, Ravreby drafted same-sex nonromantic friends, click friends whose friendships had initially formed very quickly. She speculated that because such friendships emerge before the pair really knew each other in detail, they may be affected by physiological characteristics such as body odour.

Ravreby collected body odour samples from the click friends and carried out two sets of experiments to contrast the samples with those collected from random pairs of individuals.