Scientists are exploring ways to diagnose diseases by sniffing chemical compounds from bodily emissions such as breath, sweat, and tears.

These techniques are referred to as volatolomics and require multidisciplinary actors' collaborative efforts such as chemists, materials scientists, and electrical engineers, according to a review paper that was recently published in the journal Nano Research.

“There is a consensus between eastern and western traditional diagnosis of methodologies that smelling the breath from the upper [respiratory] tract is an effective way for clarifying health conditions both in Hippocrates’s Book of Prognostic written in 400 BC and Bian Que’s book of “The Yellow Emperor’s Canon of 81 Difficult Issues” written in ca. 200 BC,” the authors of the study write.

Volatile organic compounds [VOCs] found in scents and aromas have a high vapour pressure and low water solubility. They are emitted as gases from certain solids or liquids.

All organisms deliberately release VOCs for various purposes including defence, communication, and reproduction. But VOCs are also released incidentally as part of all biological processes, including processes related to illness.

“In the past 50 years, thousands of volatile biomarkers, ie, VOCs, associated with various diseases or lesions, have been identified and classified from multi-body sources.

“It boosts the development of this new era, volatolomics, such as human exhalation, skin emanations, urine headspace, blood, and faeces, towards good-efficient, high-accuracy non-invasive, and painless disease diagnosis/screening.”

Each VOC released from an organism contains a unique pattern of a disease. That is to say, there is a specific VOC “signature” or “fingerprint” for every condition.

If researchers and clinicians can catalogue the VOC fingerprint of different diseases, and engineers then develop devices that could quickly pinpoint a match to these fingerprints, this could create a groundbreaking development in diagnostics and treatment.

“Chemical analysis (detection and monitoring) of compounds associated with the metabolic activities of an organism is at the cutting edge of science. Volatile metabolomics (volatolomics) are applied in a broad range of applications, including: biomedical research, toxicological analysis, molecular communications, forensics, safety and security,” an earlier study explains.

Moreover, VOC diagnostics, relying on ‘sniffing’, is a non-invasive and painless procedure, unlike numerous existing diagnostic techniques.

There have been mentions of the possibilities offered via volatolomics during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, where dogs were taught to recognise the smell of SARS-CoV-2.