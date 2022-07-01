Novak Djokovic has comfortably reached the last 16 at Wimbledon while Maria Sakkari has become the sixth top-10 women's seed to crash out in the first week.

Three-time defending champion Djokovic demolished Serbian compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 on Friday, staying on course to pull level with Pete Sampras as a seven-time champion, one behind Roger Federer's men's record.

"So far, so good," said the 35-year-old top seed after beating a player who described him as his "idol". It was the 330th win of Djokovic's Grand Slam career.

Waiting in the fourth round is Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven. Playing in his debut Grand Slam main draw, the world number 104 defeated 22nd seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

"Before the tournament started, it was a dream for me to play Djokovic," said Van Rijthoven, only the seventh man since 2000 to reach the round of 16 on his Grand Slam debut.

Women's seeds tumble

Greek fifth seed Sakkari lost 6-3, 7-5 to German world number 103 Tatjana Maria, who only returned to the tour last year after maternity leave.

Maria, in the fourth round of a Slam for the first time, will face former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the quarter-finals.