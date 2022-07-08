Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims from around the world have offered prayers of repentance on the sacred hill of Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia, an intense day of worship considered to be the climax of the annual Hajj.

Multitudes stood shoulder to shoulder, feet to feet on Friday, for the emotional day of supplication in the desert valley where Muslims believe the Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon, calling for equality and unity among Muslims.

The experience sent many pilgrims to tears. Muslims believe prayer on this day at Mount Arafat, about 20 kilometres east of the city of Mecca, is their best chance at salvation and spiritual renewal.

The pilgrims set out for Arafat before dawn, chanting as they trekked. They remain there until nightfall in deep contemplation and worship.

Men wore unstitched sheets of white cloth resembling a shroud, while women wore conservative dress and headscarves, their faces exposed.

The Hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime duty for all Muslims physically and financially able to make the journey, which takes the faithful along a path traversed by the Prophet Muhammad some 1,400 years ago.

Largest Hajj since virus struck

Strict pandemic limits had upended the event for the past two years, effectively cancelling one of the world’s biggest and most diverse gatherings and devastating many pious Muslims who had waited a lifetime to make the journey.

This year's pilgrimage marks the largest since the virus struck, although the attendance by 1 million worshippers remains less than half of the pre-pandemic influx.

All pilgrims selected to perform the Hajj this year are under age 65 and have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Pilgrims spend five days carrying out a set of rituals associated with the Prophet Muhammad and the prophets Ibrahim and Ismail, before him.

Around sunset on Friday, the pilgrims will march or take a bus 9 kilometres west to the rocky desert of Muzdalifa, where they comb the area for pebbles to carry out the symbolic stoning of the devil.