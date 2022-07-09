In pictures: Muslims celebrate Eid al Adha as pilgrims conclude their Hajj
In pictures: Muslims celebrate Eid al Adha as pilgrims conclude their HajjEid al Adha, the feast of the sacrifice that begins on Saturday, marks the end of this year's Hajj.
Muslims perform Eid al Adha prayer at Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Türkiye on July 09, 2022. / AA
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
July 9, 2022

Hajj pilgrims cast pebbles in the "stoning of the devil" ritual marking the start of Eid al Adha – a four-day Muslim feast.

Groups of worshippers made their way across the valley of Mina, near Mecca in western Saudi Arabia, on Saturday to throw stones at three concrete walls representing Satan. 

The ritual is an emulation of Prophet Abraham's stoning of the devil at the three spots where it is said Satan tried to dissuade him from obeying God's order to sacrifice his son, Ishmael.

The Hajj, usually one of the world's largest annual religious gatherings, is among the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lives.

Eid al Adha, the feast of the sacrifice that begins on Saturday, marks the end of this year's Hajj.

Muslims across the world buy livestock for slaughter to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah.

Muslims around the world are celebrating this special day demonstrating obedience to Allah by sacrificing an animal. The holiday is inspired by a story from the Quran that is also known to Christians and Jews. 

