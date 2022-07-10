"Thor: Love and Thunder" has earned $143 million in its opening weekend in North America, according to studio estimates.

It’s a franchise best for the God of Thunder and another success story of the summer 2022 box office season.

The second Thor movie directed by Taika Waititi opened on 4,375 screens this weekend, starting with Thursday previews.

It easily topped the box office, bumping “Minions: The Rise of Gru” into second place.

Including international showings, where “Love and Thunder” opened in 47 territories starting in the middle of last week, its global total is already at $302 million.

“It’s another home run for Marvel,” said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for Comscore.

“It’s unheard of for a Marvel movie not to open at No. 1.”

Biggest production budget

The Thor franchise has grown with each subsequent film, which is both a rarity in franchise filmmaking in general but also not uncommon for those of the Marvel variety.