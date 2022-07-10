Ferrari's Charles Leclerc held off world champion Max Verstappen to win the Austrian Grand Prix and reboot his world championship challenge.

Lewis Hamilton took third for Mercedes in the Sunday's race..

After a series of disappointing results Leclerc was thrilled to finally get another win under his belt.

He had to retain his composure though in the closing laps as he reported an issue with a sticking throttle pedal.

"I definitely needed that, to finally show we've got the pace in the car is incredible," said a relieved Leclerc.