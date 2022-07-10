POLITICS
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc wins Austrian Grand Prix
This is Leclerc's third win of the year and Ferrari's first at the Red Bull Ring since Michael Schumacher in 2003.
The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg has been sold out with 300,000 fans attending over three days. / AFP
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
July 10, 2022

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc held off world champion Max Verstappen to win the Austrian Grand Prix and reboot his world championship challenge.

Lewis Hamilton took third for Mercedes in the Sunday's race..

After a series of disappointing results Leclerc was thrilled to finally get another win under his belt.

He had to retain his composure though in the closing laps as he reported an issue with a sticking throttle pedal.

"I definitely needed that, to finally show we've got the pace in the car is incredible," said a relieved Leclerc.

Verstappen was far from disheartened despite failing to take the chequered flag in front of his "orange army" of expectant 50,000 travelling Dutch fans.

"I couldn't give them a win today but second isn't too bad," said the Red Bull driver who didn't leave the circuit empty handed after winning Saturday's sprint.

READ MORE: Verstappen wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix after Leclerc engine failure

REDA MORE: 'Carnage': Multi-car crash red-flags British Grand Prix

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
