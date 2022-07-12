The James Webb Space Telescope has released a new wave of cosmic images, heralding a new era of astronomy.

"Every image is a new discovery," said NASA administrator Bill Nelson on Tuesday.

"Each will give humanity a view of the universe that we've never seen before."

Released one by one, the new images demonstrated the full power of the $10 billion observatory, which uses infrared cameras to gaze into the distant universe in unprecedented clarity.

The latest tranche included the "mountains" and "valleys" of a star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula, dubbed the "Cosmic Cliffs," 7,600 light years away.

On Monday, Webb revealed the clearest image to date of the early universe, going back 13 billion years.

One new image on Tuesday shown water vapour in the atmosphere of a faraway gas planet.

The spectroscopy - an analysis of light that reveals detailed information - was of planet WASP-96 b, which was discovered in 2014.

Nearly 1,150 light-years from Earth, WASP-96 b is about half the mass of Jupiter and zips around its star in just 3.4 days.

"We've seen the effect of what happens when a planet and its atmosphere passes in front of the star, and the star light filters through the atmosphere, and you can break that down into wavelengths of light," said NASA's Knicole Colon.

"So you're actually seeing bumps and wiggles that indicate the presence of water vapour in the atmosphere of the planet."