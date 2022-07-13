France and Britain are set to suffer soaring temperatures, with a heatwave in Western Europe fuelling wildfires across vast stretches of forestland.

In southern France since Tuesday afternoon, a wildfire scorched through 8 square kilometres of pine trees just south of Bordeaux, pushing 150 residents to evacuate their homes, according to the local fire department.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has urged all government ministers to be ready to deal with the consequences of the heatwave, which is forecast to last for up to 10 days.

As global temperatures rise over time, they are expected to become more intense. The previous such phenomenon to blight France, Portugal and Spain occurred in mid-June.

"We do expect it to worsen," World Meteorological Organisation spokeswoman Clare Nullis told a briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

"Accompanying this heat is drought. We've got very, very dry soils," she said.

'Amber' alert in UK

The high temperatures are expected to spread to other parts of western and central Europe in the coming days.