Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Ukraine severs ties with North Korea over recognition of breakaway regions

Ukraine has severed diplomatic relations with North Korea over Pyongyang's recognition of two breakaway self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's east.

"We consider this decision as an attempt by Pyongyang to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Ukraine's foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.

Earlier, pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine said their self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic had been recognised by North Korea. There has been no immediate comment from North Korea.

EU says Lithuania must allow rail transit of Russian goods to Kaliningrad

The European Union says Lithuania has an obligation to allow the passage of sanctioned goods, with the exception of weapons, between Russia and its enclave of Kaliningrad.

While transit by road was not allowed, legal guidance released by the EU executive said that "no such prohibition exists for rail transport" from Russia to Kaliningrad and that it could not be subject to an outright ban.

Russia threatened reprisals against the Baltic nation last month after Lithuania imposed strict restrictions on goods travelling across its territory, mainly by rail. Vilnius argued it was simply applying EU sanctions.

US blasts Moscow for 'forced deportations' of Ukrainians to Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Russia of forcibly deporting up to 1.6 million Ukrainians to Russia, charging Moscow with a deliberate criminal operation to depopulate parts of Ukraine.

In a statement a day before the Ukraine Accountability Conference in the Hague on alleged "war crimes" in Ukraine, Blinken said Moscow is conducting a "filtration" operation to relocate Ukrainians from the occupied east and south to areas deep inside Russia.

"The unlawful transfer and deportation of protected persons is a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians and is a war crime," Blinken said. He said that estimates from sources including the Russian government itself indicate that from 900,000 to 1.6 million Ukrainians have been taken into Russia, including to isolated areas in the Russian Far East.

Over 9 million border crossings registered from Ukraine: UN agency

More than 9 million people have crossed the border from Ukraine since Russia attacked the country, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

A total of 9,136,006 border crossings have been recorded since the Russian assault began on February 24, the agency's tally showed on Wednesday.

Russian opposition figure Yashin placed in pre-trial detention: Court

A Moscow court has ordered one of the last opposition figures still in Russia, Ilya Yashin, to be detained for two months before trial for having denounced Moscow's Ukraine offensive.

Judge Nataliya Dudar ruled to leave Yashin behind bars until September 12. If convicted, he faces up to a decade in prison for spreading "false information" on Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

Russian and proxy forces enter Ukraine's Siversk: TASS

Russian and Russian-backed separatist forces have entered the town of Sieversk in Ukraine's Donetsk region, the Russian state news agency TASS has said.

Sieversk, which is claimed by the Donetsk People's Republic — a breakaway territory that Moscow is trying to prise out of Kiev's control, lies on the frontline of the battle for Ukraine's eastern Donbass region after Ukrainian troops abandoned the city of Sievierodonetsk last month.

Ukraine's armed forces said in a note that Russia had not conducted any new assaults on the frontline that includes Siversk, but that the town had been fired upon by artillery.

Ukraine says arms smuggling claims are Russian propaganda

Ukraine has accused Russia of spreading propaganda about the proliferation of illegal arms smuggling resulting from Moscow's aggression and said it is closely monitoring the delivery of Western-supplied weapons to front lines.

"All the weapons received by Ukraine, including long-range ones, are carefully accounted (for) and sent to the frontline," said Ukraine presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak. Podolyak described the supply of weapons by Washington and European allies as "a matter of survival" for Ukraine and said that oversight of those deliveries was "a priority" for his government.

His comments come after the EU announced this week it would create a hub in Moldova to battle organised crime, particularly arms smuggling from neighbouring Ukraine.

Ukraine rules out ceding territory to Russia to secure peace

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has ruled out ceding territory to Russia as part of any peace deal and said no peace talks were under way between Moscow and Kiev.

"The objective of Ukraine in this war...is to liberate our territories, restore our territorial integrity, and full sovereignty in the east and south of Ukraine," he told a briefing. "This is the end point of our negotiating position."

He made clear at Wednesday's briefing that broader peace talks remained frozen. "Currently there are no (peace) talks between Russia and Ukraine because of Russia's position and its continued aggression against our country," Kuleba said.

Russian shelling kills five in Mykolaiv region: Ukraine