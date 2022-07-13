Three men have been criminally charged in Manhattan with possessing about 100 pages stolen from the singer Don Henley of handwritten notes and lyrics for the Eagles' blockbuster 1976 album "Hotel California."

Glenn Horowitz, Craig Inciardi and Edward Kosinski were accused on Tuesday of trying to sell the materials, worth more than $1 million, and lying to auction houses, prospective buyers and law enforcement about how they obtained them.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the materials include lyrics to the songs "Hotel California," "Life in the Fast Lane" and "New Kid In Town," with many of the lyrics recovered through warrants.

Horowitz, 66, of Manhattan; Inciardi, 58, of Brooklyn, and Kosinski, 59, of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and criminal possession charges, and Horowitz to hindering prosecution.

In a joint statement, their lawyers said Bragg's office "alleges criminality where none exists and unfairly tarnishes the reputations of well-respected professionals. We will fight these unjustified charges vigorously. These men are innocent."

'Irreplaceable pieces of musical history'

Prosecutors said a prospective Eagles biographer had stolen the materials in the late 1970s, and sold them to Horowitz, a rare books dealer, in 2005.