SpaceX has launched its Falcon 9 rocket into orbit for an important mission on its 25th flight, known as CRS-25.

The rocket blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8.44 p.m. EDT (0044GMT) on Thursday with a robotic Dragon resupply craft that will replenish the needs of the International Space Station (ISS).

CRS-25 will deliver more than 2,630 kilograms of science equipment and daily living supplies to the ISS, which will support more than three dozen ongoing research investigations.

The ISS crew will also be receiving a much-welcomed fresh food delivery.

"We're sending up apples, oranges, cherry tomatoes, some onions, baby carrots, garlic, tahini, cheese and dry sausage," said ISS deputy program manager Dana Weigel. "So a really nice mix of fresh fruit for the crew."

The Dragon will spend the next 36 hours catching up to the ISS in orbit. The cargo capsule is scheduled to dock with the space station around 11.20 am EDT (1520GMT) on July 16.

One of the mission's key experiments is the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT). According to NASA, the device will be used to measure the mineral composition of dust in the planet's driest regions.