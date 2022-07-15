Increased misinformation and the disruption of global supply chains due to Covid-19 are behind the biggest sustained drop in childhood vaccinations in three decades.

The percentage of children who received three doses of the vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) fell five percentage points between 2019 and 2021 to 81 percent, a UN report said on Thursday.

The DTP vaccine is used as a marker for immunisation coverage within and across countries. The decrease in vaccinations puts a growing number of children at risk from preventable disease.

Catherine Russell, UNICEF executive director, said the slide "is a red alert for child health."

"We are witnessing the largest sustained drop in childhood immunisation in a generation. The consequences will be measured in lives," she added.

Some 25 million children missed out on one or more doses of DTP in 2021, two million more than those who missed out in 2020 and six million more than in 2019, according to official data by WHO and UNICEF.

READ MORE:Expert team investigates deadly mystery illness in Tanzania

'Child survival crisis'

The slide was attributed to multiple factors including an increased number of children living in conflict zones, rising misinformation and service and supply disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic, and lockdowns that limited outreach campaigns.