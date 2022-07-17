American Fred Kerley has stormed to victory in the men's 100m, leading a US clean sweep at the World Championships in Oregon.

Kerley, in lane four, was down on Marvin Bracy for 95 metres of the tight race on Saturday, but managed to outdip his teammate for victory in 9.86 seconds at Eugene's Hayward Field.

Bracy took silver in 9.88sec, Trayvon Bromell claiming bronze in the same time for a third-ever 100m world championship clean sweep for the United States after 1983 and 1991.

The fourth of the strong US quartet, Christian Coleman, the reigning world champion from Doha in 2019 who was banned from the Tokyo Olympics for missing three doping tests, finished sixth (10.01) despite an electric start.

"We said we were going to do it and we did! USA, baby!" Olympic silver medallist Kerley said to roars of approval and applause from a partisan home crowd.

"I didn’t know until I looked up and saw the clock with my name ‘Fred Kerley’ on it.

"It means a lot and I’ve done something not many 400m runners have done," Kerley said, adding: "I know today opened up many doors for me. The future is bright for me."

The last US cleansweep featured Carl Lewis, Leroy Burrell and Dennis Mitchell, something not lost on the modest Kerley or silver medallist Bracy.

"It's amazing to be among the great, they did it in 1991, we did in 2022," he said.