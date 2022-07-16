Bayern Munich have agreed a deal with Barcelona for the sale of Poland star Robert Lewandowski to the Spanish club.

"We have a verbal agreement from Barcelona. It's good for both sides that we have clarity," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said on the club's Twitter account on Saturday.

"Robert is a very deserving player, he has won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him."

Bayern did not give details but Spanish and German media reported the two-time FIFA men's player of the year had agreed a four-year deal worth $50.4 million (50 million euros ), including five million in potential add-ons.

Forward Lewandowski told German television he would be joining the Barcelona squad on their tour of the United States from July 18-31.

Media reported he would undergo his medical in Miami.

The agreement between the two teams closes the standoff with the 33-year-old who said at the end of May "it is certain that my story with Bayern has come to an end."

Tensions with Bayern

Bayern had only offered Lewandowski a one-year extension to his contract, which expires in the summer of 2023.