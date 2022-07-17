Australia's Cameron Smith has claimed his first major title after a stunning final round of 64 saw him win the 150th British Open at St Andrews by a one-stroke margin.

Smith began the day four shots off the lead but his eight-under-par final round lifted him to 20-under for the championship and allowed him to finish a shot clear of Cameron Young of the United States, with a frustrated Rory McIlroy another shot back in third.

At the age of 28, Smith is the first Australian in almost three decades to win the British Open since Greg Norman claimed his second Claret Jug at Royal St George's in 1993.

McIlroy, the favourite coming into the week, had started the day in a share of the lead on 16 under par, alongside Norway's Viktor Hovland, but the Northern Irishman was left to rue a series of missed birdie putts in his final two-under-par round of 70 as he ended at 18-under.

READ MORE: Matt Fitzpatrick wins US Open for first major title

With Hovland fading badly with a 74, that left the door open for one of the chasing pack and Smith took full advantage thanks to an incredible performance on the back nine.

After reaching the turn at two-under for his round, the world number six embarked on a run of five consecutive birdies from the 10th hole and then rolled in another at the last.