POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Uganda's Cheptegei retains world 10,000 title in US race
Joshua Cheptegei, also the world record holder, leads for large periods of the race and holds off all challengers on the final lap at Eugene's Hawyard Field to clock a winning time of 27 min 27.43 sec.
Uganda's Cheptegei retains world 10,000 title in US race
"I did not aim to run really fast because of the heat, the sun was very strong," Cheptegei says. / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
July 17, 2022

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei has delivered a sizzling final lap to win his second successive world 10,000 metres gold, underlining the world record holder's status as the sport's number one distance runner.

Cheptegei kept his patience during a fascinating finale on Sunday as he led a group of eight at the bell but, unlike in last year’s Olympics when he was outkicked on the final lap, he had already been pouring on the pressure and was strong enough to hold off all-comers to win in 27:27.43 minutes.

"I did not aim to run really fast because of the heat, the Sun was very strong," Cheptegei said.

"I knew that if I get into the last fight, I can control it and I could speed it up. I was able to get stronger and keep it faster and faster."

Other medalists

Kenya’s Stanley Mburu, who took a heavy fall on the first lap, finished second in 27:27.90, with Jacob Kiplimo, third in Tokyo, getting another bronze for Uganda in 27:27.97.

RECOMMENDED

Fast-finishing Grant Fisher just ran out of track in his bid to win a first medal in the event for the United States, finishing fourth, with Ethiopia's Olympic champion Selemon Barega unable to repeat his Tokyo fireworks as he finished fifth.

"I did not only expect to get a medal in Eugene but I was targeting the gold," Barega said.

"This definitely was a big lesson for me and I will try to not to repeat it in the future. I still plan to run 5000m here so I hope to bring some better result for my country."

Cheptegei, who also took a silver in the event in 2017 and who won Olympic gold over 5,000m last year, will now attempt the elusive double when going again over 5,000 later in the week in Eugene.

"It was very emotional for me to come back to the USA where I started my international career in 2014 (winning the world junior 10,000m title in Eugene)," he said. 

"Now, I want to continue my dominancy in the long distance running and I hope I will manage it."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents