North Korea has said it is on the path to "finally defuse" a crisis stemming from its first acknowledged outbreak of Covid-19, while its Asian neighbours battle a fresh wave of infections driven by Omicron subvariants.

"The anti-epidemic campaign is improved to finally defuse the crisis completely," the state news agency KCNA said on Monday.

It added that the country had reported 310 more people with fever symptoms.

The North says 99.98 percent of its 4.77 million fever patients since late April have fully recovered, but due to an apparent lack of testing, it has not released any figures of those that proved positive.

The World Health Organization has cast doubts on North Korea's claims, saying last month it believed the situation was getting worse, not better, amid an absence of independent data.

Lacking a public vaccination effort, the North said it was running intensive medical checks nationwide, with daily PCR tests on water collected in borderline areas among the measures.

The North also said it has been developing new methods to better detect the virus and its variants, as well as other infectious diseases, such as monkeypox.

