Danish establishment "Geranium" has been crowned number one in the coveted list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants this year, which left a bad taste for shunned French chefs.

"Geranium" is run by chef Rasmus Kofoed in Copenhagen and is the second Danish restaurant to win in a row on Tuesday, taking over from Noma last year.

The ceremony was due to be held in Moscow this year but was moved to London after Russia's attack against Ukraine in February, and there were no Russian restaurants ranked.

Peruvian restaurant "Central" in Lima came second in the coveted list of the best, established by British trade magazine Restaurant in 2002.

Spanish restaurants "Disfrutar" in Barcelona and "Diverxo" in Madrid came third and fourth.

In addition, the awards named Colombian Leonor Espinosa as the "world's best female chef" and her restaurant Leo was ranked 48th in the list.

Despite France's famed cuisine, only three French restaurants —all in Paris — featured in the top 50: "Septime" in 22nd, "Le Clarence" in 28th and "Arpege" in 31st.

