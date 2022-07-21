Countries meeting to negotiate a new international accord on how to handle future pandemics have agreed that it should be legally binding.

"INB [Intergovernmental Negotiating Body] members agreed, through consensus, that they will work to conclude a new, legally-binding international pandemic agreement," the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement on Thursday.

"As with all international instruments, any new agreement, if and when agreed by member states, is drafted and negotiated by governments themselves, who will take any action in line with their sovereignty."

The economic turmoil and millions of lives lost during the coronavirus crisis triggered calls for new international defences strong enough to prevent such a disaster in the future.

The 194 WHO member states decided in December to launch the negotiating and drafting process for a new international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. The INB held its second meeting this week in Geneva.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the decision, saying it would safeguard families and communities.

"The importance of a legally binding instrument cannot be overstated: it will be our collective legacy for future generations," he said.

INB co-chair Precious Matsoso, from South Africa, added: "The decision today is the first important step of our critical work together. But we still have many hills to climb. It is a journey that will require all of us to stand together."

May 2024 goal