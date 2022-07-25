POLITICS
Muhammad Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' belt fetches $6.1M at auction
"Proud to be the steward," says Jim Irsay, owner of Indianapolis Colts, after acquiring American boxing giant's 1974 title-belt.
The 1974 fight was one of boxing’s most memorable moments in which Ali knocked out the fearsome George Foreman in Zaire clash.
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
July 25, 2022

Muhammad Ali's championship belt from his 1974 "Rumble in the Jungle" heavyweight title fight has been sold at an auction for $6.18 million.

The winner of the heated competition for the belt on Sunday was Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, according to Heritage Auctions in Dallas.

In a tweet, Irsay confirmed he acquired the belt for his collection of rock music, American history and pop culture memorabilia that is currently touring the country.

Memorable title-belt

The belt will be displayed on August 2 at Chicago's Navy Pier and on September 9 in Indianapolis.

"Proud to be the steward!" Irsay tweeted.

"After several hours of watching two bidders go back and forth over this belt, this proved to be a battle worthy of the Rumble itself," Chris Ivy, Heritage's director of sports auctions, said in a statement.

The 1974 fight was one of boxing's most memorable moments. 

Ali stopped the fearsome George Foreman to recapture the heavyweight title in the African nation of Zaire. Ali won the fight in a knockout in the eighth round.

SOURCE:AP
