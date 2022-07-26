“Humanity is now moving from the era of 'staying' in space to the era of 'living' on the Moon and Mars,” the Kyoto University’s Human Spaceology Center writes in a statement, announcing their project with major construction firm Kajima to design an artificial gravity facility in space.

One of the primary obstacles to making space livable for humans is microgravity, or the sensation of being almost weightless. The upcoming facility offers a solution to this issue.

According to NASA, astronauts who have spent considerable time in space frequently return with bone loss – an average of 1 to 1.5 percent of mineral density is lost for each month spent during spaceflight. Astronauts also lose muscle mass faster without Earth's gravity.

Another side effect of microgravity is fluid shifts, as fluids in the human body shift upward without gravity, putting pressure on the eyes. Kidney stones and decline in heart function can be expected as well.

Astronauts also struggle with their blood pressure at the risk of fainting, and experience changes in sensorimotor skills such as balance and hand-eye coordination due to trouble in adjusting in between different gravity fields.

Scientists have been trying to prevent these issues through several interventions, ranging from medicine and fine motor skills testing to diet and exercise for muscle loss and compression cuffs worn on the thighs to keep the fluids down.

Nevertheless, none of these mechanisms competes with the potential of creating Earth-like gravity in space as such a measure would eliminate the adverse effects of microgravity from scratch.

Eliminating the adverse effects of microgravity

“As the idea of living in space becomes more realistic, the problem with the low gravity, which I intuitively became aware of when I was a child, is an issue we must overcome," says Takuya Ono, a project associate professor with the Human Spaceology Center and a senior researcher at Kajima.

The key element of the plan is constructing “artificial gravity living facilities” to become an infrastructure for life in space. These facilities are planned to be built on the Moon and Mars, respectively called LunarGlass and MarsGlass.

The structures, called “The Glass,” are approximately 4 metres (1,300 feet) tall. They are designed in a conic shape and complete a full rotation every 20 seconds.

Researchers suggest that the shape and rotation combined will make Earth-like conditions possible in space by using centrifugal force, providing normal gravity and thus eliminating the adverse effects of microgravity on humans.

That is “the core technology for human space exploration,” says the Kyoto University, while also suggesting that the prospect of future generations to be born in space make this technology essential for sustaining human life in space.